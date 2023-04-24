Penn leading scorer Kayla Padilla transferring to USC

Penn guard and Southern California native Kayla Padilla is exercising her final year of graduate eligibility to go home and join USC.

The 5-foot-9 Padilla, from Torrance, Calif., brings playmaking and scoring to an already formidable Trojan team. She announced in December that she would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Padilla finished her Penn career with the most three-pointers in a career (210), season (81), and single game (nine).

Padilla, a three-time first-team All-Ivy selection, also led Penn in points (504) and assists (101) by a wide margin last season, but the Quakers failed to receive a bid for the NCAA tournament. She averaged a team-best 17.7 points per game.

Last season, the Trojans were bounced from the NCAA tournament following a first-round overtime loss to South Dakota State, 62-57.