Drexel center Garfield Turner is out for the entirety of the 2024-25 men’s basketball season

Garfield Turner, the senior center for Drexel’s men’s basketball program, will miss the 2024-2025 season after suffering a knee injury, the school announced.

Turner had spent the previous two seasons backing up Amari Williams, the three-time conference Defender of the Year recipient in the Coastal Athletic Association who transferred to Kentucky in the offseason. Turner was projected to step into the starting lineup following Williams’ departure.

During the 2023-24 season, Turner averaged nearly 16 minutes and contributed 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 points behind a 59.4% shooting efficiency.

“Garfield has been a tremendous leader for us in just about every way the last two seasons,” said Dragons coach Zach Spiker. “I’m disappointed for him that he won’t be able to be on the floor this year. He will still be around our guys and influence our team in a positive manner. We are hoping he makes a full and quick recovery.”

Losing Turner further complicates Drexel’s frontcourt, as the depth behind him is relatively unproven. Junior forward Cole Hargrove figures to step into the starting lineup now; however, he enters the season as an unknown entity. Hargrove played just 68 total minutes last season, averaging less than one point and one rebound per game.

Behind Hargrove, Ralph Akuta and Clemson Edomwonyin enter the season as true freshmen. At 7-foot-1, Akuta brings the physical stature but is an unknown. Edomwonyin, a 6-10 forward from London, England, began playing basketball just four years ago, but he stands out due to his athleticism and rapid development.

