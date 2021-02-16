With highs, including near misses for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament several times under former coach Bruiser Flint, have come lows. The men’s team, currently 8-7 overall and 3-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association, is trying to break a string of six straight under-.500 seasons. The Dragons’ record has improved each season under Zach Spiker, now in his fifth year in charge. The women’s program now is coached by Amy Mallon, in her first season after Denise Dillon took over at Villanova. The Dragons were top-seeded for last season’s CAA Tournament when it was shut down by COVID-19 concerns. Mallon’s team, hit by major graduation losses, is 9-6, 6-4.