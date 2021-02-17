This one paragraph of Zillmer’s athletic department biography covers a lot of terrain: “Born in Tokyo, Japan, and raised in Europe, Dr. Zillmer is bilingual in English and German. He has a passion for art and has exhibited work as part of Manifesta7 in Trento, Italy and with Yoko Ono in Philadelphia. He studies the classical guitar and is a frequent producer and participant of Guitar Salons. He enjoys golf, tennis, court tennis, and squash and riding his Harley and Vespa. Dr. Zillmer comes from a sports-oriented family; his father played baseball for Army ’44, and his mother coached his sister on the Olympic team in figure skating (Grenoble, France 1968).”