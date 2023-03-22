In his senior season, Jack Mulcahy is out to help Drexel lacrosse exceed expectations

In this, his senior year, Jack Mulcahy knew he had big shoes to fill coming into Drexel’s 2022-23 men’s lacrosse season.

They were his own.

Last season, the midfielder was named offensive player of the year in the Colonial Athletic Association. This season, he currently ranks second on the team in assists with 10, tied for the fifth-best in the conference. As a team, Drexel (4-3, 1-0 CAA) sits in second place in a tight conference.

“It has been very humbling to have some recognition,” Mulcahy said recently when asked about coming off an OPOY season. “It really is a testament to my teammates, however, in helping me achieve, and for us to be able to win as a group.”

The Dragons were ranked No. 3 in CAA preseason polls, a ranking that Mulcahy says is motivating the team to do better.

“Two seasons ago we won the CAA’s, and this ranking is a motivating factor for us to make it to the top seeds,” said Mulcahy. [Last season], it was a bit disappointing and we didn’t mesh and capitalize on our opportunities. [So being No. 3 coming into this year], it was a chip on the shoulder for all of us.”

And why did Mulcahy, who began playing lacrosse at just six years old, decide to pursue his career at Drexel?

“I wanted to be at a place where I could get the most out of myself both academically and athletically, and set up my career post-college,” he explained.

As for his presence on the field, Mulcahy says he tries to inspire his teammates to keep working hard at all times, especially those on the offense.

“I might not be one of the loudest people on the pitch, but I am someone for the guys to talk to, and make sure they keep focused,” said Mulcahy. “Whether it’s the starters or people on the bench, I make sure they stay engaged and keep supporting each other. When we have each other’s backs, we play for each other, and we play with more confidence.”

As he approaches the end of his senior season, Mulcahy feels he has grown into a leader, and his role allows him to guide the team.

“As the game has slowed down for me, I’ve been able to take on the role as a calming presence for my teammates, especially for the younger ones who are starting to get more playing time,” said Mulcahy. “Sometimes, I act as an on-field extension of the coach, just to get everyone to have a level head.”

His personal goal for this, his final lacrosse season? Mulcahy says he just wants to enjoy it.

“We want to win CAAs, and it will be so fun if we click and come together, and get a bunch of wins this season.” said Mulcahy. “That is how I would want to see out my final season.”

