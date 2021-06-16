Bucknell senior associate athletic director Maisha Kelly is the new Drexel athletic director, with the announcement coming Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the decision.

Kelly, a 2000 St. Joseph’s University graduate, who has represented the Patriot League on the NCAA Division I Council since 2018, also is a member of the NCAA Division I women’s basketball oversight committee. She had previously worked for the NCAA as an assistant director of championships before moving to Bucknell in 2010.