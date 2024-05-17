The official trailer for EA’s new College Football 25 game just dropped. It’s really coming this time.

Fans have been waiting over a decade for the newest edition of EA Sports’ college football game. That wait is finally coming to an end.

The video game company just dropped the trailer for the long-awaited EA Sports’ College Football 25 game, which is set to include most active FBS players and all FBS programs for the first time since 2013.

The trailer shows hints of the graphic style and includes clips from programs like Clemson and Notre Dame, as well as Appalachian State and Wyoming. Both Penn State and Pitt were prominently featured in the trailer, and Temple will also be featured in the game.

The trailer confirmed the game’s official release date, set for July 19. It will be available on Xbox and PlayStation and is currently available for preorder with three pricing tiers that will range from $70 to $150.

Imhotep Charter graduate Javon McIntyre, currently a defensive back at Pitt, made a brief cameo in the trailer doing a celebration. Former St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Kyle McCord, who transferred from Ohio State to Syracuse this offseason, also makes an appearance along with teammate Zeed Haynes, a North Penn grad.

EA revealed the cover for the game earlier in the week, which features Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter prominently on the front cover. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe also appear on the cover of the “Deluxe Edition” of the game alongside Edwards, Ewers, and Hunter.

» READ MORE: NCAA transfer portal tracker: Following the moves of top college talent in and out of Philadelphia

Players who opted into the game receive a $600 NIL payment and a free copy of the game. Over 13,000 FBS players opted in to be featured in the game, including most of the biggest names in the sport. Select athletes, like the cover stars and other ambassadors, received undisclosed additional payments, per ESPN.

Fans will be able to create their own teams with “Team Builder,” play in “Dynasty Mode” as a coach or in “Road to Glory” mode as a player, and even create a team filled with college football legends and stars who missed out on previous iterations of the game.

The hype for this game is absolutely off the charts. The 11-year wait is almost over.