Saturday’s slate of college football action featured several ranked matchups, but the most intriguing game arguably came during the 9:30 p.m. window between No. 6 USC and the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis.

After struggling to move the football against the Beavers defense, the Trojans scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including one in the final minutes, to earn a 17-14 win, but it was the play of their defense that turned heads, specifically one Philadelphia linebacker.

Former Neumann Goretti standout Eric Gentry is emerging as a star out West and leads the list of best performances from Philly-area stars in Week 4.

Eric Gentry, LB, Southern Cal

Opponent: Oregon State

Stat line: Eight tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, one-half tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry

Game recap: Gentry made two game-changing plays in this matchup that showed why he is the most impactful player on the Trojans defense. After picking up his first career interception in the second quarter, Gentry got his hands on another pass on Oregon State’s final drive that led to the game-changing interception.

The Arizona State transfer is putting together a special season and showing that despite his slight frame, he cannot only be a menace in the passing game but handle the physicality of the run game as well.

Tyreek Chappell, DB, Texas A&M

Opponent: No. 10 Arkansas

Stat line: Two tackles, one fumble recovery

Game recap: Northeast alum Tyreek Chappell, a starting defensive back for Texas A&M, made an incredible play to change the momentum of the game. After Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled the football on his way to the end zone, Chappell caught the fumble out of the air, ran 18 yards, and lateraled the ball to his teammate, Demani Richardson, who went 82 more yards for the touchdown in the 23-21 victory.

Chappell also made a few tackles in the run game, from the nickel position, adjusting on the fly to fill some holes in their secondary due to injury. The 2021 freshman All-American is becoming a steady player in the Aggies defense.

Devin Leary, QB, North Carolina State

Opponent: Connecticut

Stat line: 3-for-44 passing, 320 yards, four touchdowns

Game recap: After some inconsistencies with accuracy and decision-making early in the season, junior quarterback Devin Leary had his best passing performance to date against UConn, including a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage on the way to a 41-10 win. Although he made one mistake (an interception at end of first half) Leary finished with his highest total of passing yards and best completion percentage (72.7%) of the season.

The efficient play comes just in time as Leary and the Wolfpack hit the road to face No. 5 Clemson this Saturday, a game in which the former Timber Creek standout established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks last year.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s attire

Despite a quiet showing on Saturday night in a 52-21 rout of Wisconsin, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. made headlines for his flashy uniform accessories, including a tweet from NBA superstar LeBron James. The rising star from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia was seen on field wearing black-and-white Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple watch.