Week 3 of the college football season brought us fewer upsets than last week but featured plenty of exciting finishes. For locals, that centered on Penn State running away from Auburn in the second half and Temple taking Rutgers to the wire.

As for the area’s college football stars, the defensive side of the ball saw three linebackers perform well Saturday, including one freshman sensation, and a wide receiver who had a breakout game.

Four players top this week’s list of best performances. Two hail from the ACC and will face off in one of the more exciting matchups later this week.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Stat line: Three tackles, one interception

Game recap: At halftime, the No. 5 Clemson Tigers held a seven-point lead over a pesky Louisiana Tech team. Then the second half started, and former St. Joseph’s Prep standout Jeremiah Trotter Jr. collected his first college interception, getting underneath a seam route down the middle of the field. The turnover swung momentum in the Tigers’ favor and led to a touchdown, en route to a 48-20 win.

Trotter is getting more and more comfortable playing alongside Trenton Simpson, who could be a top-50 draft pick in April. As ACC play opens up full force over the next few months, Trotter’s development at the second level of the defense will become crucial to the Tigers’ success, and it starts with No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday.

Ke’Shawn Williams, WR, Wake Forest

Opponent: Liberty

Stat line: Five receptions, 129 yards

Game recap: The Liberty Flames gave Wake Forest all it could handle Saturday evening, but it was the play of third-year sophomore wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams that set up the go-ahead Demon Deacons touchdown in a 37-36 win. Recording three catches of 30 or more yards, the former Springside Chestnut Hill Academy standout posted career highs in receptions (five) and yards (129) and made a highlight-reel catch over two defenders down the middle.

After finishing 2021 with 27 catches, 404 yards and three scores, Williams is well on pace to outproduce those numbers in 2022, in addition to his kick-return duties. The Wake Forest receiver will need to come up big at home against Clemson.

Abdul Carter, LB, Penn State

Opponent: Auburn

Stat line: Six tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup

Game recap: Nicholas Singleton wasn’t the only Penn State freshman who made some noise at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the 41-12 rout of Auburn. Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, from La Salle College High School, was active early and often against the Tigers, flying to the ball and making splash plays in just his second full game of college football.

Carter looked like he was shot out of a cannon on his first career sack, showcasing his athleticism on one pass breakup on a blitz and forcing a fumble just before halftime. With Big Ten play a little under two weeks away, Carter’s development could pay dividends in a tough November schedule for the Nittany Lions.

Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Opponent: Fresno State

Stat line: Five tackles, one pass breakup, one QB hit

Game recap: This West Coast game had all the makings of a shootout, but USC’s offense was just too much for the Fresno State Bulldogs to handle in a 45-17 victory. A key part in that win, though, was the performance of the Trojans’ defense, sparked by leading tackler Eric Gentry from Neumann Goretti. The Arizona State transfer finished with five tackles, a huge pass deflection on third-and-goal as Fresno was threatening, and forced some errant throws as a quarterback spy.

His length continues to make an impact on opposing offenses, making life difficult to complete passes over the middle. Gentry will have to be at his best Saturday as the Trojans face a tough road test against undefeated Oregon State, led by tight end Luke Musgrave.