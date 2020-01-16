If Russell is the best out-of-town Philly player right now, it’s the result of a couple of things. He’s a calm floor leader. You can almost see the computer working in his head, assessing odds, deciding if that angled pass is the right one. (It was.) A St. Joe’s big man switched on Russell and he didn’t hesitate, going by him to the rim. Even as his shots didn’t fall, he didn’t have any turnovers in the first half.