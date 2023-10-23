Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. makes significant jump in Heisman odds after Week 8 performance

All eyes this weekend were on No. 3 Ohio State taking down No. 10 Penn State in a low-scoring, defensive battle, 20-12, but the game’s best player, Marvin Harrison Jr., once again dominated the Nittany Lions’ secondary.

After catching 10 passes for 185 yards in Happy Valley last season, Harrison reeled in 11 catches, 162 yards and the game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon.

An expected early first-round pick, Harrison, who entered the season with the best non-quarterback odds to win the Heisman Trophy award at +2000, saw his odds grow to 80/1 in recent weeks with the Buckeyes offense hitting a lull. His resurgence against Penn State caught the eyes of oddsmakers at BetMGM.

The Philly native wasn’t the only player that saw their odds shrink or grow longer from this weekend’s Week 8 action. Here’s an updated look at the 2023 Heisman Trophy odds more than halfway into the college football season.

2023 Heisman Trophy winner odds (via BetMGM)

Player Odds before Week 8 Odds after Week 8 Start of season Player J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan Odds before Week 8 +1000 Odds after Week 8 +240 Start of season +1600 Player Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington Odds before Week 8 -145 Odds after Week 8 +300 Start of season +1200 Player Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Odds before Week 8 +1300 Odds after Week 8 +375 Start of season +900 Player Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State Odds before Week 8 +1300 Odds after Week 8 +800 Start of season +1600 Player Dillion Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma Odds before Week 8 +1000 Odds after Week 8 +1200 Start of season +5000 Player Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Odds before Week 8 +8000 Odds after Week 8 +2000 Start of season +2000 Player Bo Nix, QB, Oregon Odds before Week 8 +3000 Odds after Week 8 +2000 Start of season +1600 Player Carson Beck, QB, Georgia Odds before Week 8 +3000 Odds after Week 8 +3000 Start of season +1800 Player Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina Odds before Week 8 +1400 Odds after Week 8 +5000 Start of season +1800 Player Caleb Williams, QB, USC Odds before Week 8 +3000 Odds after Week 8 +10000 Start of season +500

As of Monday morning, Harrison is tied for the sixth-best odds to win the award, listed at +2000. The next closest non-QB on the list is Michigan running back Blake Corum, with 125/1 odds to win the Heisman.

Two of the biggest shifts, outside of Harrison, came from the presumptive top two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft: USC’s Caleb Williams, who is a free fall on the Heisman odds board, jumping from +3000 to +10000 after the Trojans’ second straight loss and North Carolina’s Drake Maye, who saw his odds dip from +1400 to +5000 after Saturday’s loss to Virginia.

After Michigan rolled another Big Ten opponent on Saturday — led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s four touchdown performance and completing 70% of his passes — for the fifth straight game, he moved up as the Heisman favorite with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., throwing two interceptions in a win late Saturday night. Charles Woodson was the last Wolverines player to win the award in 1997.

Meanwhile, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Florida State’s Jordan Travis continue putting up gaudy numbers for their offenses, both seeing small movement in their odds to win the Heisman. Daniels jumped from +1300 to +3750, while Travis’ odds lowered from +1300 to +800.