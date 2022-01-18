Thomas Jefferson University men’s basketball coach Herb Magee has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 NCAA President’s Pat Summitt Award.

The award, named after the late University of Tennessee women’s basketball coach, recognizes “an individual in the Association’s membership who has demonstrated devotion to the development of student-athletes and has made a positive impact on their lives.”

Magee, who plans to retire after the season, is the second-winningest men’s hoops coach in NCAA history — behind only Mike Krzyzewski — with 1,132 wins. The 80-year-old, who was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2011, is in his 54th season at Jefferson (previously Philadelphia Textile and later Philadelphia University) and led the Rams to the Division II National Championship in 1970.

“As you can imagine, nobody wins that many games without knowing what they’re doing. I was very, very impressed with Pat. So to receive an honor, an award, named after her is a very high honor for me. I am thrilled to receive this award,” said Magee.

NCAA President Mark Emmert will present the award virtually following his State of College Sports address on Thursday, Jan. 20.

“Herb Magee‘s passion and enthusiasm for basketball is recognized not only by his 50-plus year coaching career but also in the numerous accolades he’s earned in that time,” Emmert said. “Coach Magee’s enduring legacy of pursuing excellence as a leader for student-athletes on and off the court makes him an excellent Summitt Awardee.”

Selected annually, Summitt Award winners also receive a $10,000 honorarium to donate to an organization of the honoree’s choice that combats or researches neurological diseases of the brain. Magee intends to direct his honorarium to support Alzheimer’s research in the Vickie and Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience — Jefferson Health.

The previous winners of the Summitt award are former Tennessee women’s athletic director Joan Cronan (2017), Julie Soriero (2018), the former athletic director at MIT, former University of Michigan professor and longtime faculty athletics representative Percy Bates (2019), former vice-chancellor and athletics director at Vanderbilt David Williams II (2020), and Nancy Stevens, the former field hockey coach at the University of Connecticut.