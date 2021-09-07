One of the great coaching runs in college basketball history -- and the longest and winningest in Philadelphia hoops history at any level -- will officially come to an end on Henry Avenue after this season.

Herb Magee, who turned 80 in June, will call it a career after one more run through history. Jefferson University officially announced the news Tuesday that Magee will end a head-coaching run that began in 1967, included an NCAA College Division national title in 1970, and now includes 1,123 victories, second in NCAA men’s hoops only to Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who also is retiring after this season.

His successor, as planned, will be long-time assistant Jimmy Reilly, the school announced.

Whatever the name they called the school, whether Philadelphia Textile or Philadelphia University or now Jefferson University, it’s been Herb Magee’s school, really since he showed up as a player from West Catholic in 1960, scoring 2,235 points as an undergraduate in the days before the three-point line. His junior year, Magee averaged 29.1 points a game.

When Magee was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, it was noted that in addition to his head-coaching prowess, he has been one of his sport’s foremost shooting coaches, teaching simple techniques that grade-schoolers pick up. His own shooting feats on the summer camp circuit are legend, and Charles Barkley and Malik Rose count themselves among the NBA players who worked with Magee on shooting.

Magee will be back up in Springfield this weekend, helping introduce Jay Wright when Villanova’s coach is enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

All this time, before his own induction and after, Magee’s teams never stopped winning. His 2019-20 team had just arrived in Connecticut for its first-round NCAA Division II game when the entire tournament was called off because of the pandemic, his Rams finishing that season with a 27-4 record.

Jefferson did not have a 2020-21 season, so Magee’s career record has remained frozen at 1,123-444. He’s hoping it ends with another trip to the NCAA tournament, which would mark the 32nd time his Rams have qualified in Magee’s amazing tenure.