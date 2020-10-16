He’d suffered a lot lately, from cancer and back injuries. He’d give it to you straight, but he wasn’t there to recite personal medical woes when there was hoops to watch. Hopefully, good hoops. Jack was the arbiter of that. “Good hoops,” he’d simply declare. Or, just as likely, “Bad hoops.” So many of the 3,500 local basketball games he’d watched by his own count got one distinction or the other.