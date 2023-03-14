Jameer Nelson Jr. leaves Delaware for transfer portal

Jameer Nelson Jr. immediately moved to the front of the transfer portal line Tuesday when Delaware announced the Blue Hens star guard was entering the portal after graduating this summer.

Nelson, the Haverford School graduate who started his college career at George Washington, was a first-team all-CAA selection this season, averaging 20.6 points a game.

”Jameer has been a great ambassador for our basketball program,” Blue Hens coach Martin Ingelsby said in a statement. “He’s a CAA champion, first team all-league performer, and a tremendous teammate and leader. He plans on graduating this summer from the University of Delaware and will explore his options in the transfer portal. We will support him as he goes through his process. Go Hens.”