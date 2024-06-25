Tom Shirley’s run as Jefferson University’s athletic director is ending as school names new AD

Tom Shirley’s 32-year stint leading the athletic department at Jefferson University (the former Philadelphia University) will come to an end in early August.

Shirley, who has coached the women’s basketball team since 1989, is stepping down as Jefferson’s athletic director but will remain the women’s basketball coach, a position that has him holding the current title of winningest active coach (849 wins) in Division II hoops (men or women).

Shirley, who became the school’s AD in 1992, announced his intent to step away from the AD role last year.

Tuesday, Jefferson — the schools integrated in 2017 — announced Shirley’s replacement. The school has hired Corey Goff, who was most recently the athletic director at Knox College in Illinois. Goff, a native of northeastern Pennsylvania, takes over on August 5.

“While the university will not soon forget everything that Tom Shirley contributed to our athletics program, I am very excited to welcome Corey Goff to Jefferson as our new athletic director,” Jefferson president Dr. Susan Aldridge said in a press release. “Corey’s personal ties to Pennsylvania are not only deep, but his decades spent as an athlete, coach and Director of Athletics speak to a passion that I am certain will benefit Rams student-athletes and the Jefferson community as a whole.”

Goff played football and baseball at Susquehanna University. Prior to his time at Knox, Goff spent five years as AD at Ransom Everglades School in Florida and previously served as AD at Muhlenberg College.

“Jefferson’s commitment to academic excellence and its strong athletics tradition are deeply inspiring, and I am confident that together we can build upon the successes of the past and propel our student-athletes to even greater heights,” Goff said in a release.

“I have nothing but positive memories about the position, the place, along with the faculty, staff, and students,” Shirley said. “If given the opportunity to start over, I would take on the same role and do it again at Jefferson.”

The Rams under Shirley had one of the best seasons in program history in 2023-24. They lost once during the regular season, setting a program record with 23 straight wins along the way, and reached the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.