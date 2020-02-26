That would be Villanova teammate Justin Moore, who could have taken the honor in some other seasons. Moore wasn’t the most touted of freshmen coming in, but he immediately showed he was ready to contribute. (In other words, what ‘Nova fans wanted Jahvon Quinerly to be last season, Moore has proved to be this season.) He’s been the second-best three-point option, behind Saddiq Bey, and keeps defenses honest with his driving and finishing ability, while showing a core unselfishness and willingness to work on defense. His 10.9 points a game have been important even coming off the bench, since he doesn’t sit there for long.