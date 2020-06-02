“Playing a sport is a way for young black boys like myself to go out and express themselves in a positive fashion. After the game is over, we must reserve our aggressive alter egos and become civilized. Well, it seems as if the policemen in this country can’t quite grasp and differentiate the reality from their alter egos. They somehow forget that all men are created equal no matter their race, creed, gender, etc. … What happened in Minnesota is just a microcosm of what is happening all across our nation in terms of race relations. These aren’t isolated events where young black boys and men are being assassinated, wrongly accused and persecuted, and discriminated against on a daily basis.”