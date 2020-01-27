“We have tragically lost one of the greatest sports figures of our time with the passing of Kobe Bryant," Krzyzewski said in a statement. "He was in constant pursuit of doing something special and there will never be a greater warrior in our sport. I had the amazing honor of coaching Kobe in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, and I will always remember how much he cherished representing his country in a first-class manner playing the game he so loved.