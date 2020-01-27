That’s the kind of day Sunday was and will be, the kind you never forget. That was Kobe’s reach and power. We attach so much to our athletes. We see what they have done and can do. That’s their gravitational pull, the attraction they have to us, isn’t it? They give us a standard to aspire to, a bar against which the rest of us can measure ourselves, and with Kobe, that pull was even stronger, because he was not limiting himself to basketball. He had been the executive producer of a short animated film, Dear Basketball, that had won an Academy Award and was based on a poem he wrote when he retired. He appeared a doting and loving father in his post-Lakers life. There seemed great things ahead for him, things beyond the cold confidence required to take the final shot when everyone in the arena knows you’re going to take it.