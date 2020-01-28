“The first time they were at a [UConn] game … she was like a little kid, looking up at our players,’’ UConn coach Geno Auriemma said later. “You could just see the look in her eyes — she was so excited. Now imagine the absurdity of that. Your father’s Kobe Bryant and the most excited you’ve been in a long time is being around college women’s basketball players. That’s what it meant to her. That’s what she aspired to be. So you’ve got Gigi and her role models, people she looks up to, and you’ve got our players, looking at her dad, like Uhhhhh. It was a real head-shaking scene.”