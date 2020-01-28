And maybe that is why it hits us as it does, the death of one whose exploits we deem worthier than the rest. The notion that any of us can be who we are, however we define that, and then cease to be that thing is a reality too daunting to carry it with us within that conscious piece of ourselves. It is only in moments such as this, when the image of a father, a daughter, a helicopter, a cloud, a hill, becomes too real for us to ignore that we are finally forced to contemplate what it really means to be who we are. Maybe it is in those moments when the greatest become real.