What was the first Big 5 matchup for La Salle this season in women’s basketball brought tough defense and quick-thinking by the Penn Quakers into Tom Gola Arena. Though it seemed likely to be a close contest before the start, an attacking Penn squad, quick to take advantage of anything La Salle would give them, sealed up victory in convincing fashion.

Dating back to 1973, La Salle leads the all-time series 36-12. However, in their third Big 5 game this year, Penn took the win, 72-59, in dominant fashion.

Statistical leaders

Simone Sawyer led the way for Penn with 24 points, with Jordan Obi contributing 20 more. Also, there were 11 rebounds between the two of them. Kayla Padilla added 10 points, five rebounds, and seven assists for the Quakers.

La Salle saw double digits from three Explorers — Gabby Crawford (17), Claire Jacobs (10), and Charity Shears (13). Kayla Spruill also added nine to the board.

What we saw

The Quakers came out strong, scoring right off the jump ball and implementing an effective press from the start. It clearly took a toll on the Explorers, who are still without their starting point guard Molly Masciantonio.

La Salle ran their offense in typical rotation fashion, bringing in fresh legs every couple of minutes depending on the Quaker’s response. The switches may have occurred more often than head coach Mountain MacGillivray have wanted, as the first came early. The Explorers remained scoreless for over three minutes in one stretch, which was finally broken by Crawford.

The Quakers continued to take advantage of the turnovers made on the press (21 points), and were dominant in the paint with 48 points. Both teams tallied 22 turnovers, but La Salle had trouble capitalizing on their chances. The Explorers shot 32.4% on the night.

Each team had successes and failures throughout the game, but Penn’s dominance remained throughout and didn’t show signs of faltering.

Game-changing play

With less than seven minutes to play in the second quarter, Penn’s press was showing its effect, racking up eight steals and 12 turnovers for La Salle. Explorer players appeared frazzled, trying to get a grip on the game.

La Salle inched closer in the second half of the game, keeping it under a 20-point game, but they never made it under 10. Penn kept answering with a steady lead.

Sydnei Caldwell made a key steal, found Sawyer, who was fouled by Amy Jacobs. Caldwell made the two shots given. This later followed with quick layup from Caldwell to add to their lead in the fourth quarter, which remained until the buzzer.

Up next

The Explorers host Lehigh University in another home contest at Tom Gola Arena on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).