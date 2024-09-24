La Salle and St. Joseph’s men’s basketball release their 18 game A-10 conference schedules

The Atlantic 10 released its 2024-25 men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday with an 18-game conference schedule for its 15 member conference schools.

St. Joseph’s and La Salle were paired for a home and away matchup, the first matchup taking place at Hawk Hill on Feb. 12. The second will be at John Glaser Arena for both team’s regular season finale on March 8.

Advertisement

The schedule features 78 nationally televised games, with the remaining 57 matchups available on ESPN+. Here’s a look at the highlights from St. Joe’s and La Salle’s schedules.

» READ MORE: Phil Martelli is back in Philly and feeling ‘rejuvenated’ by the community that hasn’t forgotten him

St. Joseph’s conference highlights

St. Joe’s opens conference play on New Year’s Eve at home against Massachusetts. The Hawks’ home and away partners are 2024 A-10 tournament champion Duquesne, last year’s regular season cochampion Loyola Chicago, St. Louis, and Big 5 rival La Salle.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, and Virginia Commonwealth will travel to Hagan Arena. St. Joe’s has road matchups with Davidson, Dayton, Fordham, George Mason, and George Washington.

The Hawks will play in four conference games on ESPN, including both home and away matchups with St. Louis.

February features a span of four games over 11 days for the Hawks. After the regular season concludes, St. Joe’s will compete in the A-10 tournament, which will be held in Washington at the Capital One Arena from March 12-16.

La Salle’s conference highlights

The Explorers opens its conference slate with a New Year’s Eve trip to Dayton, who finished third-place in the conference last season. The Explorers host Loyola Chicago in the first conference game at the newly-renovated John Glaser Arena on Jan. 8.

The Explorers play home and away series against George Washington, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and St. Joe’s. La Salle will host Davidson, Duquesne, Fordham, Loyola Chicago and Richmond, and have road matchups against Dayton, George Mason, St. Bonaventure, St. Louis, and VCU.

The Explorers’ regular season finale against St. Joe’s will air on USA Network.

» READ MORE: ‘Dramatic’ La Salle basketball renovation project is nearing its completion. Here’s a look inside.