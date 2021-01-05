The Atlantic Ten announced that the 23rd-ranked St. Louis Billikens had a positive COVID-19 test in its tier 1 personnel that will put the program on pause. That stoppage will affect two City Six schools.
The Billikens were scheduled to play La Salle on Wednesday and St. Joseph’s on Saturday. Both of those games have been postponed.
Wednesday’s game against No. 23 St. Louis was supposed to be a big test for the suddenly hot Explorers. La Salle (5-5, 2-1 A-10) snapped Dayton’s 20-game A-10 win streak with a 67-65 victory last week, then followed up with a 37-point blowout over Fordham on Saturday. It won’t be the Billikens, but Saturday’s game against UMass is a big test for La Salle, too. Those two teams met earlier in the season, and the result was a career-high performance from Tre Mitchell in the Minutemen victory.
St. Joe’s (0-7, 0-2 A-10) is still looking for its first win after a puzzling 0-7 start. A combination of youth, injuries and a tough schedule factor into why the Hawks are winless. Games against Auburn, Drexel and Rhode Island were all within arm’s reach. The Hawks will play St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, then have a six-day break until a Tuesday matchup against Davidson.
Both postponements will be rescheduled.