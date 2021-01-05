Wednesday’s game against No. 23 St. Louis was supposed to be a big test for the suddenly hot Explorers. La Salle (5-5, 2-1 A-10) snapped Dayton’s 20-game A-10 win streak with a 67-65 victory last week, then followed up with a 37-point blowout over Fordham on Saturday. It won’t be the Billikens, but Saturday’s game against UMass is a big test for La Salle, too. Those two teams met earlier in the season, and the result was a career-high performance from Tre Mitchell in the Minutemen victory.