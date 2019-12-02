Asked what he’d liked, Howard said, “The fact that we don’t quit. I love that. I love the fact that these guys will not quit. ... “We have to get comfortable being down, because we’re a young team. We know we’re going to have stretches where we play well. Put in our young guys. I have no idea what they’re going to do sometimes. Sometimes, they play great. Sometimes, they don’t. But we know that whatever happens, we’ll battle back and we’ll give ourselves a chance to get back in the game."