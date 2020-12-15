The case of Keyontae Johnson is so scary. The Associated Press reported that Johnson, the preseason pick for Southeastern Conference player of the year, a projected first-round NBA draft choice in 2021, had COVID this summer, but his grandfather told USA Today he wasn’t sure of that. Nobody knows right now if there is any connection. Right now, all of sports and much of society are watching, seeing the report that Johnson had been put in a medically induced coma, but that he is now responding to simple commands.