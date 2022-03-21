Ashley Howard is out as La Salle’s head basketball coach, a La Salle source confirmed Monday morning. The story was first reported by Jon Rothstein.

Howard amassed a 45-71 overall record in four seasons with the Explorers. La Salle did not record a winning season during his tenure, with a 15-15 record in his second season its best mark. La Salle finished 11-19 (5-13 Atlantic 10) this season.

The former Villanova assistant had succeeded John Giannini in 2018. Howard, who had developed a reputation as one of the nation’s best recruiters while an assistant at Villanova to Jay Wright, won two national championships in five seasons with the Wildcats.

A Philadelphia native, Howard graduated from Monsignor Bonner and played at Drexel from 1999-2002.

The story is developing and will be updated.