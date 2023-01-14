A late La Salle comeback wasn’t enough to push past Fordham in 66-64 loss

La Salle men’s basketball dropped a narrow contest to Fordham, 66-64, in the second game of Saturday’s Atlantic 10 doubleheader at Tom Gola Arena.

In a game that came down to the final seconds, the Explorers (8-9, 2-2 A-10) ultimately couldn’t manage to secure their third straight conference win.

Slow start

The Explorers found themselves in a hole early against the Rams (14-4, 2-3), leaving an uphill climb in the second half. The gap stretched as far as 12 points and marked the second straight game that La Salle trailed an opponent at halftime.

“[Fordham has] a veteran group, and they play like it,” said La Salle coach Fran Dunphy. “They’re poised and they made some really good plays.”

In the first half, the Explorers shot just 25% from three, while the Rams were 60% from behind the arc. Rams freshman guard Will Richardson (19 points) had a career day, scoring 17 just in the first half, though, the Explorers were able to shut Richardson down for the rest of the game, only adding two in the second half.

“The second half was much better than the first,” Dunphy said. “The kid Richardson was great. We obviously did a better job on him in the second half.”

Khalil Brantley hit a step-back three-pointer with just over six minutes left in the second half to regain the lead for the Explorers. The shot was the highlight of a team-high 19 points for the sophomore guard.

“With KB, he goes 1000 miles an hour, that’s how he plays,” Dunphy said. “He’s a good guy and a great competitor and he wants to win as much as he can.”

While the Explorers mounted a comeback and retook the lead with just over six minutes left in the game, playing from behind is becoming a habit for the Explorers.

Second-half heroics fall short

The Rams kept junior guard Jhamir Brickus (12 points) off the scoresheet early in the game, with only two points in the first half from a pair of free throws.

Brickus was coming off a career-high performance of 25 points on Wednesday, which was the difference-maker in La Salle’s win over UMass. On Wednesday, 22 of Brickus’ 25 points came in the second half — and against Fordham, it was the same story. After a slow start, Brickus came alive in the second , pouring in 10 more points.

The game was tied as the clock ticked down in the final minute, but a step-back jumper by Fordham junior Antrell Charlton with 0.3 seconds left on the clock iced the game for the Rams.

“Obviously the game doesn’t come down to a last-second shot. There were other things we could have done better before that,” Dunphy said. “Make one better decision throughout the game, whether it’s a defensive or ball-handling decision. In my case, a better [strategic] decision.”

Up next

The Explorers will look to rebound on Monday when they host Saint Joseph’s at 2 p.m., ESPN+)

