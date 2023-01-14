Lynn Greer III leads St. Joseph’s; Kayla Padilla powers another Penn win in a full day of City 6 men’s and women’s college hoops

Lynn Greer III and Kacper Klaczek scored 17 points apiece to lead St. Joseph’s to an 86-55 win over Loyola Chicago at Hagan Arena in an Atlantic 10 contest on Saturday.

Greer shot 5 of 6 from three-point range and added six boards as the Hawks (7-10, 1-4 Atlantic 10) snapped a four-game losing skid. Christian Winborne added 15 points off the bench and Erik Reynolds II scored 14.

Philip Alston led Loyola Chicago (6-11, 0-5) with 16 points.

Next up, another Atlantic 10 clash at Big 5 rival La Salle on Saturday (2 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Penn wins 11th straight in win over Dartmouth

Kayla Padilla scored 21 points as Penn remained undefeated in Ivy League play with a 69-57 win over Dartmouth at the Palestra.

Jordan Obi added 17 points and Mandy McGurk dropped 14 as the Quakers (12-5, 4-0 Ivy) won its 11th straight Penn hasn’t lost since a 66-60 defeat at USC on Nov. 23.

Victoria Page led Dartmouth (2-16, 0-4) with 17 points and Mia Curtis added 15.

It’s little rest for the Quakers, who travel Monday to Princeton for a Martin Luther King Day matchup (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Dragons dominate Huskies in conference matchup

Drexel defeated Northeastern, 76-55, in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup at Matthews Arena in Boston.

Drexel’s Garfield Turner scored a career-high 12 points off the bench, while Amari Williams (12 points), Lamar Oden Jr. (10), and Justin Moore (10) contributed with double figures.

The Dragons (10-8, 4-2 CAA) went on a 14-0 run midway through the first half, extending their lead to 28-14. While Drexel was efficient in shooting, making 50% from the field, they also dominated defensively on the boards, grabbing 25 rebounds.

The Huskies (6-10, 2-3) struggled to make consistent shots with Masai Troutman (12 points) and Jahmyl Telfort (10) carrying the scoring load. Northeastern shot 38% from the field, making 18 of 47 shots.

Next, Drexel will go against Hampton at Daskalakis Athletic Center on Thursday (7 p.m.)

Penn drops six-point halftime lead in loss to Dartmouth

Despite 22-point efforts from forwards Nick Spinoso and Max Martz, Penn returned to .500 following a 75-71 Ivy League road loss to Dartmouth.

Guard Jordan Dingle added 14 points for the Quakers (9-9, 2-2 Ivy), who led by six points at halftime. Ryan Cornish led the Big Green (6-12, 2-2) with 14 points.

Penn is back in action on Monday when it hosts rival Princeton at the Palestra (7 p.m., ESPN+).