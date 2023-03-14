Brian Baptiste to step down as athletic director at La Salle

Brian Baptiste, La Salle’s athletic director since 2019, is leaving to take over as senior deputy director of athletics at the University of Miami.

Baptiste had come to La Salle from Northwestern, where he had worked under athletic director Jim Phillips, now the commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which includes Miami as a member. He becomes the second administrator with Philadelphia college ties to become a top aide to Miami AD Dan Radakovich. Jennifer Strawley, already holding that same senior deputy director title, is a Penn graduate and a former Quakers softball player.

La Salle is not immediately naming an interim AD as Baptiste is scheduled to remain at 20th and Olney until April 11.

”While I am disappointed that Brian will be leaving us, I express my gratitude to Brian for his abundant contributions to La Salle University and extend well wishes to Brian and his family as he prepares for his next professional venture,” La Salle president Daniel Allen said in a statement.