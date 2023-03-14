Skip to content
La Salle Explorers
Link copied to clipboard

Brian Baptiste to step down as athletic director at La Salle

Baptiste, who's been the Explorers AD since 2019, is leaving to take over as senior deputy director of athletics at the University of Miami.

Brian Baptiste during his introductory press conference announced him as La Salle's newest athletic director on June 18, 2019, at La Salle's Founders Hall. Baptiste is leaving to become an aide to University of Miami AD Dan Radakovich.
Brian Baptiste during his introductory press conference announced him as La Salle's newest athletic director on June 18, 2019, at La Salle's Founders Hall. Baptiste is leaving to become an aide to University of Miami AD Dan Radakovich.Read moreMICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer

Brian Baptiste, La Salle’s athletic director since 2019, is leaving to take over as senior deputy director of athletics at the University of Miami.

Baptiste had come to La Salle from Northwestern, where he had worked under athletic director Jim Phillips, now the commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which includes Miami as a member. He becomes the second administrator with Philadelphia college ties to become a top aide to Miami AD Dan Radakovich. Jennifer Strawley, already holding that same senior deputy director title, is a Penn graduate and a former Quakers softball player.

La Salle is not immediately naming an interim AD as Baptiste is scheduled to remain at 20th and Olney until April 11.

”While I am disappointed that Brian will be leaving us, I express my gratitude to Brian for his abundant contributions to La Salle University and extend well wishes to Brian and his family as he prepares for his next professional venture,” La Salle president Daniel Allen said in a statement.

Published 
    Mike Jensen
    I write sports columns focusing on colleges and Philly hoops. Over the years, I've covered Smarty Jones, World Cup soccer, and a memorable decade of John Chaney.