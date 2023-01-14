La Salle earn second straight conference win in 74-65 defeat of George Washington

La Salle women’s basketball secured its second conference win of the season on Saturday, defeating George Washington, 74-65.

The game marked the Explorers’ (11-8, 2-2 Atlantic 10) first meeting with the Colonials (11-7, 3-2) since last March when GW upset La Salle in the second round of the A-10 tournament and ended the Explorers’ season.

This time around, La Salle would earn its revenge on its Alumni Day.

“These are wars every night out there,” La Salle coach Mountain MacGillivray said. “We also know there’s nobody that we can take lightly. It’s nice to get revenge, but I don’t want to get revenge now. Nobody wants revenge now. We want it in the tournament.”

Spruill comes alive

After a quiet game offensively on Wednesday’s win over George Mason where she put up just 6 points, graduate student guard-forward Kayla Spruill had a game against the Colonials. Spruill led La Salle with 17 points, including 3-for-7 from three, and added 11 boards.

La Salle faltered early in the game, allowing a 13-2 GW run, but Spruill drilled two threes in a row in the second quarter to give the Explorers life. Springing on an 11-0 run, La Salle retook the lead it would never give back

Spruill had help from the rest of La Salle’s offense. Saturday marked the third straight game and No. 12 on the season where at least three Explorers hit double-digit point totals, with freshman forward Mia Jacobs adding 16, guards Claire Jacobs and graduate student guard Molly Masciantonio had 13.

“If it’s the whole group is out at this level, nobody can rest, they’re all pushing one another,” MacGillivray said. “They’re all pushing, and that’s why we started to see everybody play a little bit better for the whole length of the game.”

Spruill’s 3 three-pointers made on Saturday put her at 200 total in her career, and just eight from tying La Salle’s program record.

Stout defense

A key to La Salle’s victory was its defense, which finished with eight steals, six blocks, and 30 defensive rebounds against the Colonials.

The Explorers successfully stifled GW’s leading scorer, graduate student Mia Lakstigala. Lakstigala entered Saturday’s contest sitting fourth in the Atlantic 10 in three-pointers made (39) and sixth in the conference in three-point percentage (41.5%). La Salle kept Lakstigala completely silent from behind the arc for the entire first half, and she ended the game 1-for-6 from three.

As a whole, La Salle’s defense held the Colonials to a 32.4% field goal percentage, including 36% from three.

“It’s really nice to see hard work pay off. The team has made a real commitment in practice to raising their intensity level,” MacGillivray said. “To play GW, who obviously beat us in the tournament last year, who’s playing great basketball and they are just athletically really strong, to see the way we were able to compete and make winning plays, it was really fun to watch.”

Next up, La Salle will visit Big 5 and Atlantic 10 rival Saint Joseph’s on Jan. 18, and will look to push their win streak to three.