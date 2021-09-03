Matt McFarlane, a 6-foot-10 Samuel Fels High graduate who originally had enrolled at Wichita State after playing two seasons at Colby Community College, has changed gears and enrolled at La Salle on scholarship.

McFarlane had averaged 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals in 27 minutes a game this past season at Colby. According to the Wichita Eagle, he had been in Wichita for summer workouts and summer classes, and had received financial aid during the summer, so he is not expected to be eligible for this coming basketball season unless La Salle were to request and receive an NCAA waiver.

“I want to thank Matt for his contributions to our program during his time here,” Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown had said in a statement last month. “I respect and support his decision to step aside and focus on his familiy and wish him all the best in the future.”