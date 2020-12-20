But if you adjust the angle from which you look at Morris’ career, you can see him not just as an accomplished local coach and city fixture but as one of several innovative minds who ushered basketball into the modern era. His embrace of the three-point shot in the late 1980s, so ironic given his initial reaction to it, is that different prism. With his grandfatherly glasses and Santa Claus-style belly, Morris didn’t look the part of a rebel, but he was at the vanguard of a revolution.