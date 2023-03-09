Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist named finalist for Naismith women’s player of the year

Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was named Thursday as a semifinalist for the Jersey Mikes Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year.

Siegrist is one of 10 semifinalists with the winner to be announced on March 29 during the Women’s Final Four in Dallas.

Siegrist has had a record-breaking season as she led the Wildcats to a second-place finish in the Big East and their highest-ever ranking at No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Siegrist leads the nation in scoring at 28.9 points per game and is just one game short of tying Kelsey Plum’s record for most consecutive 20-point performances at 35 games. She was also the only player in college basketball, men’s or women’s, to score 50 points in a game this season. The senior holds the all-time scoring record for men’s and women’s basketball both in Villanova and Big East history with 2,799 and 1,693 points, respectively.

Siegrist was named the 2022-23 Big East Player of the Year and its Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She is one of 15 finalists for the John R. Wooden Award given to the most outstanding player in women’s basketball, and one of five finalists for the Katrina McClain award given to the top power forward.

Other nominees include Aaliyah Boston (South Carolina), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Aaliyah Edwards (UConn), Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana), Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech), Alissa Pili (Utah) and Angel Reese (LSU).

