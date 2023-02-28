Who is Maddy Siegrist? Come look at what drives Villanova’s leading scorer

You may not have heard of Maddy Siegrist (yet), but you will. Statistically, she’s the best collegiate women’s basketball scorer in the nation.

Top that off with being the greatest all-time scorer for Villanova basketball – men or women.

Just how good is Siegrist? The 6-foot-1 forward from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., set new school and Big East conference scoring records this season in the same game.

Check that — how about school, conference, and Big 5 scoring records in the same week?

In Part I of a four-part series looking at the season unfolded for the 2022-23 Wildcats women’s team, documentarian Margo Reed and The Inquirer explore what drives Siegrist — the engine that has fueled Villanova’s run in the Top 25 for much of the season.

It’s an odyssey into basketball, her faith, and her future outlook as a decision looms to enter April’s WNBA draft or use her COVID-19 eligibility year and return to lead the Wildcats one more time.

