Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Heisman moment is a copy of a memory that features his Hall of Fame dad

NEW YORK — For Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., being in Times Square a little over 24 hours away from finding out if he’ll become the latest Heisman Trophy winner brought up a distinct childhood memory — of his father.

He couldn’t remember the year but he vividly recalled being a fly on the wall in the very same off-Broadway hotel, the Marriott Marquis, while his dad, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Sr., answered a barrage of questions and took interviews as one of several finalists to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I came here one year when my dad was a Hall of Fame candidate or finalist, I can’t remember,” Harrison recalled. “He didn’t get inducted that year, but we came to New York for the Hall of Fame ceremony … it’s a full circle moment now with me here as a Heisman finalist. I’m just excited and hopeful to continue the football legacy in my family.”

For the younger Harrison, it truly is a full circle moment except this time he’s the headliner. The nation’s most explosive college receiver has a chance to be named college football’s most outstanding player when the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award celebration takes place on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN).

For Harrison, the only non-quarterback finalist, the week has been a whirlwind of interviews, personal preparation to leave classes in Columbus and even some impromptu shopping to head to Times Square for the weekend.

Harrison, who was named both the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and its Receiver of the Year, is on the Heisman ballot alongside Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

“Honestly, this week has been crazy,” Harrison admitted. “I found out Monday. So then I had to get suits and shoes and, uh, socks or anything all before Friday. So I was running around trying to find all the stuff I needed for this week. But I’m glad I’m here. Now, I can just enjoy the moment.”

Harrison finished his junior season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, matching the number of TDs from his sophomore season. Currently, he ranks among the Top 10 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in both total receiving yards and yards per game.

With numbers like those, it’s a moment that could coincide with yet another announcement — his declaration to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft. Harrison was cagey when asked repeatedly about the decision, answering only “it’s a possibility” about remaining at Ohio State or taking the leap to the NFL, one that should he enter his name has many projecting him as a top 5 pick in the draft.

Harrison’s big night arrives right around the same time his alma mater, St. Joseph’s Prep, will take part yet again in the PIAA Class 6A state championship against North Allegheny. In addition to wishing this year’s team luck, in the midst of one of the biggest moments in his life, Harrison made a point to give the Prep a shoutout.

“I really appreciate you guys,” Harrison said. “You guys helped me out more than you probably even realize, just with getting me to college and preparing me for the next level so I really appreciate everybody at St. Joe’s Prep.”

Harrison would be just the fifth player ever to be a Heisman Trophy recipient hailing from the Greater Philadelphia Region.

When thinking about his Philly roots and who else he wanted to thank, he brought it back to his family — specifically his dad, who after three trips to New York as a Hall of Fame finalist found his name finally called into Canton in 2016.

“My family has always shown love and support, so I’m just super thankful for them,” said Harrison. “[My dad] made a point to congratulate me on just achieving so much in my college career so far. But now we just talk about how we can get better moving forward, whether that’s in college or at the next level.”