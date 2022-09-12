To put it bluntly, college football’s Week 2 was a rollercoaster, that included seven teams in the AP Top 25 losing on Saturday.

Elsewhere, though, one Philadelphia-born college football star was dominant on Saturday.

After a modest showing in Week 1, Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. was an absolute star against an inferior Arkansas State team, and his performance Saturday could be just what he needed to truly emerge as one of the country’s best receivers.

He wasn’t the only one who showed up big for his respective school, either. A former Timber Creek signal caller and a transfer safety also made their mark this past weekend, as their ranked teams rolled to big-time wins while others seemed to falter under the pressure.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide receiver, Ohio State

Opponent: Arkansas State

Stat line: Seven receptions, 184 yards, three touchdowns

Game recap: For the second time in his last three starts, Marvin Harrison Jr. put the entire college football world on notice with a three-touchdown performance. The touchdowns weren’t just from deep passes either, as Harrison Jr.’s first score of the game came on an in-breaking route, where he snapped it off at the apex, created separation, caught the football in stride, and took off for a 42-yard touchdown.

He wasn’t done either, as he would catch two more passes in the first half of 40 or more yards, including another 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Late in the third, Harrison Jr. would complete the hat trick with a 30-yard touchdown reception on a fade route down the left sideline. He averaged a whopping 26.3 yards per catch for the game, and surpassed his career-high totals in catches (seven) and yards (184) in the Buckeyes’ 45-12 victory.

It was a sensational performance by a rising star nationally. Harrison Jr. is certainly living up to his father’s name, and the reputation Ohio State has built in developing first-round caliber receivers. Through two games this season, Harrison Jr. has already surpassed his entire 2021 totals in catches and yards.

Isheem Young, Safety, Mississippi

Opponent: Central Arkansas

Stat line: Four tackles (two solo), one interception

Game recap: It should come as no surprise that the Ole Miss Rebels dominated their non-conference matchup against FCS foe Central Arkansas, but the speed with which transfer safety Isheem Young has adapted to a new defensive scheme might be. After making an impact mostly in the running game last week against Troy, Young, who previously starred at Imhotep Charter and later Iowa State, showed off his ball skills on Saturday with an incredible diving interception against UCA in the red zone.

As soon as the ball is thrown his way, you can see Young make a beeline towards the back corner of the end zone, and lay out full-stop to make the play. Last week, Young recovered a fumble, and now has collected two turnovers on the season. The interception breaks a 10-game drought without one for Young, as the Rebels gear up for a tough non-conference game in Atlanta this weekend against Georgia Tech.

Devin Leary, Quarterback, NC State

Opponent: Charleston Southern

Stat line: 16/25, 230 yards, six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing)

Game recap: After a rough Week 1 showing against in-state opponent East Carolina, former Timber Creek standout Devin Leary returned to form on Saturday against Charleston Southern. NC State rolled to a 55-3 victory, and Leary accounted for six of the seven touchdowns in the game, layering throws in tight windows, and showing great touch on deep passes.

One of his touchdowns runs showed off his toughness, as he plowed through multiple defenders on his way to a 12-yard score. While the coaching staff might prefer the senior signal caller not to take those types of hits, Leary’s toughness shines through in his leadership style of the No. 16 Wolfpack.

Next, Leary and NC State will face their toughest non-conference game yet, as they’ll hit the road to Lubbock to face off against Texas Tech, fresh off an upset win over formerly-ranked Houston.

