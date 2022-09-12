LANDOVER, Md. — Jahan Dotson left Penn State with 91 catches as a senior and 12 touchdown grabs and a reputation for finding the football no matter where it was thrown.

But he had a frame just a hair shorter than 5-foot-11 and a pound or two lighter than 180, and he had a 40-yard dash speed just a nose slower than 4.4, so he didn’t quite fit the NFL prototype. When the Commanders drafted him No. 16 overall — the first Nittany Lions first receiver taken in the first round since 2003 — many pundits questioned the selection.

Dotson, who went to Nazareth Area High School, answered lots of those questions Sunday ... but not right after the game. He had priorities.

Dotson bolted from the locker room to meet his family — and skipped his first postgame press conference. Commanders officials eventually tracked him down and explained the magnitude of his accomplishment, so he returned to briefly address the fourth estate.

Dotson had caught two touchdown passes, including the 24-yard game-winner, to push the Commanders past the visiting Jaguars. The first catch of Dotson’s NFL career, a 7-yard floater in the back of the end zone, also was for a touchdown. He’s the first Washington rookie receiver to catch two touchdown passes in a season opener.

He looked like anything but a rookie Sunday afternoon.

“That’s what we saw,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. “That’s why we did what we did. We are very fortunate to have a young man with that kind of skill set.”

That young man was made for NFL Sundays.

“I knew since I was a little kid that I wanted to do this and excel at the highest level,” Dotson said. “I devoted all of my time throughout high school, throughout college, making sure I was ready for this moment. You guys saw it today: I made a couple of plays, but that’s not all I can do. I’m ready to make even more plays and get this team on a win streak.”

Dotson wasn’t nervous when he had his number called with 1 minute, 52 seconds to play, trailing, 22-20. In fact, he expected it.

“I was excited. I was ready to put the game to an end,” Dotson said. “We knew the guy was squatting low, and we knew if I put a double move on him I would be able to beat him over the top.”

That’s exactly what happened, down the left sideline. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz short-armed the pass, but appreciated the nuanced execution of the route, especially when Dotson waited until the last second to reach for the ball — again, something most rookies would not do.

“I don’t think it was a very good throw,” Wentz said. “The way he made that play, I think it often goes [underappreciated]: How he did that, slowed up, kind of late hands, all that. Incredible play by a rookie. It’s awesome.”

Don’t expect Dotson to reflect on his awesomeness or to project future greatness. He just wants to win the next game; Penn State coach James Franklin taught him better.

“Coming from college, Coach Franklin preached a lot about going 1-0,” Dotson said. “I still live by that mentality.”

And so?

“I’m ready to beat the Detroit Lions right now,” he said, anticipating a matchup against former Nittany Lions teammate Amani Oruwariye, a cornerback. “Going against Amani, I can’t come out with an ‘L.’ So I’m definitely going to put some on next week, maybe score a couple more touchdowns.”

He sounds prepared for whatever comes.

”Yeah,” he said. “I’ve been ready all my life.”

Then he left.

His mama was waiting.