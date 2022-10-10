It was a quiet couple of weeks for Ohio State’s rising star, Marvin Harrison Jr., the former St. Joseph’s Prep standout from Philadelphia.

After finishing with two touchdowns and more than 100 yards in receptions against Toledo three weeks ago, Harrison had only six catches for 63 yards and one score over the next two games.

However, that all changed Saturday as the Buckeyes wideout made school history. Harrison tops the list of the best performances from Philly-area college football stars in Week 6.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Opponent: Michigan State

Stat line: Seven receptions, 131 yards, three touchdowns

Game recap: It came as no surprise that the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled Michigan State on Saturday, 49-20, but it was yet another dazzling highlight reel of plays from Harrison, who made school history by becoming the first receiver to score three touchdowns on receptions in three games.

Big play after big play, especially in the red zone, continue to separate Harrison from others in college football. Utilizing his unique size and ranginess, the sophomore went over the top of defenders, reached back for catches, and showcased impressive body control near the sideline. He has a 83.9% first-down rate this season, best in college football, and is becoming a must-watch star each week for the Buckeyes.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Opponent: Boston College

Stat line: Three tackles (1½ for losses), two pass deflections, one QB hit

Game recap: Playing arguably the best game of his career in No. 5 Clemson’s 31-3 win over Boston College, former St. Joe’s Prep standout Jeremiah Trotter Jr. put forth a dominant performance against the ACC foe. Flying all around the field and getting his hands on passes in the passing lane, Trotter finished with two deflections and laid a booming hit on quarterback Phil Jurkovec to assist in causing a fumble.

The sophomore is relishing his role as a first-year starter for the Tigers, continuing to improve week by week. Trotter’s development is becoming an important piece to this defense moving forward this season.

Tysheem Johnson, DB, Ole Miss

Opponent: Vanderbilt

Stat line: Six tackles (five solo)

Game recap: It’s incredibly rare to have a defensive back as one of the leaders in tackles, but Tysheem Johnson made plays all over the field in No. 9 Ole Miss’ 52-28 win over Vanderbilt. The Neumann Goretti alum has the versatility to be an enforcer in the running game from his safety and nickel positions, while also making excellent tackles in the open field.

His consistency will be needed as the Rebels’ schedule takes a step up in competition, with LSU, Texas A&M, and Alabama on the docket in three of their next four games. Johnson, who landed on the 2021 All-SEC freshman team, is becoming a valuable asset in the Ole Miss secondary.