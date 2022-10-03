While there were no major upsets inside the Associated Press college football top 10, both No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia received significant tests in games when they were heavy favorites. Especially for the Bulldogs, who needed a fourth-quarter rally to escape Columbia with a win over the lowly Missouri Tigers.

The Georgia defense was key in its victory, needing some late stops trailing by two scores entering the fourth quarter, led by former Imhotep Charter star Tykee Smith. He leads our best performances from Philly-area college stars from the weekend.

Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia

Opponent: Missouri

Stat line: Three tackles, one pass defended

Game recap: Starting at the nickel position in Georgia’s 26-22 win over Missouri, Smith provided sticky coverage all game long, making open-field tackles to help his defense get off the field on third downs. Late in the fourth quarter, with Missouri threatening, Smith showcased his coveted coverage skills to disrupt the timing on a route across the middle and was in position to make a play on the ball.

Each week, Smith looks more and more comfortable in Kirby Smart’s defense. His experience will be key in a back-loaded schedule that increases in difficulty starting at the end of the month with Florida, plus Tennessee and Kentucky in November. The West Virginia transfer seems to have his best football ahead of him.

Eric Gentry, LB, Southern Cal

Opponent: Arizona State

Stat line: Six tackles, 1½ tackles for losses, one-half sack

Game recap: Once again, Gentry led the way in tackles during USC’s blowout 42-25 win at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night against his former team. In addition to being a consistent presence at the second level of the Trojans defense, Gentry, the former Neumann Goretti standout, used his explosiveness as an athlete to help bring down the quarterback while blitzing off the edge.

The sophomore’s ranginess will be valuable over the next two weeks for the Trojans defense as they face Pac-12 contenders Washington State and Utah, who both can put up a lot of points.

Samuel Brown, RB, Rutgers

Opponent: No. 3 Ohio State

Stat line: 15 rushes for 79 yards

Game recap: Rutgers running back Samuel Brown continues to gain the confidence of the coaching staff, even after their 49-10 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The speedy freshman has an upright running style, but his vision is making significant strides and he came within a few broken tackles of breaking a long run against the Buckeyes.

The former La Salle College High standout finished with career highs in carries and yards, topping his previous highs against Wagner when he finished with 12 carries, 66 yards, and two scores. While the Scarlet Knights are still a work in progress, the offense looks like it will continue to rely on the young Brown to give them a change of pace and an explosive option in the backfield.