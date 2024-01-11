Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for the NFL draft

It felt like a matter of time.

Ohio State wide receiver and St. Joseph’s Prep alum Marvin Harrison will forgo his senior season with the Buckeyes and declare for the NFL draft.

Harrison, who has remained cagey on the subject, unveiled the news via social media on Thursday, telling his followers on Instagram that the long-awaited decision was “truly a dream come true.”

“To my family and loved ones, I thank and appreciate all the support and love that has been given to me throughout my life and the sacrifices made to get me to where I am today,” Harrison wrote.

Harrison, a Heisman Trophy finalist, finished his junior season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, matching the number of TDs from his sophomore season. He ranks among the top 10 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in both total receiving yards and yards per game and had long been projected as an early first-round pick in the draft if he decided to enter.

» READ MORE: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Heisman moment is a copy of a memory that features his Hall of Fame dad

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison leaves Ohio State as the only two-time All-American receiver in school history and is just the second player in the last 27 years to finish as a two-time All-American in the Big Ten.

“To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever,” Harrison wrote. “I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field. I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life.”