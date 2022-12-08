One of Navy’s burly offensive linemen was talking recently about teammate Bijan Nichols, one of the most distinctive co-captains in team history.

Nichols, the team’s kicker, is a big dude. Looks like he’s ready to hit. Last guy you’d want to see in a back alley with a grudge. He’s a gifted athlete; a senior from Heath, Texas, and an animal in the weight room. Just ignore the stereotypes of his position. He does more than kick footballs.

Stand next to Nichols and, at 6-foot-1, 211 pounds, he looks more like a wide receiver or a defensive back.

“When we work out, he beats the skill guys in runs,” explained Kip Frankland, Navy’s right tackle. “When we work out, he lifts more than they do. When we run long distances, he’s the first guy there. Obviously, he’s kicked the big kicks. He’s close to breaking scoring records for our team. But he’s just a great leader.”

Nichols is believed to be the first placekicker in Navy history to be voted a team captain, which goes beyond being a wonderful line on a resumé. Many of the greatest things he and his teammates will accomplish will come away from a football field. In essence, He, co-captains Frankland and John Marshall, are guiding tomorrow’s leaders.

“It’s a great honor to be selected by your peers, especially at a place like the United States Naval Academy where everyone is going to graduate, be commissioned and be leaders out in our Navy and Marine Corps,” Nichols said. “For those men to decide that they wanted me to lead and represent them is a great feeling. I take a lot of pride in that.”

Punter Bob Bowstrom in 1930 is thought to be the only other specialist to be a captain for the Midshipmen.

Nichols, much like the Navy team in general, has not had the season he had hoped for. A hip flexor/groin injury caused him to miss the first nine games. Since returning, he’s 5-for-6 on his kicks, including field goals of 26 yards against Notre Dame and a 45-yarder in the Mids’ upset win at No. 17 Central Florida on Nov. 19. His only miss was a PAT.

“The past couple of weeks I’ve really been feeling like myself again,” he said, “which gives me a lot of confidence going into this game.”

The Army-Navy game on Saturday will be Nichols’ third game at Lincoln Financial Field. He was 5-for-6 on kicks in Navy’s 31-7 win over Army as a freshman in 2019 and was 6-for-6 last season against Temple. Jake Elliott is among those he emulates, saying he has studied the Eagles kicker’s pro day YouTube video.

Nichols needs 10 points on Saturday to become the school’s all-time leading scorer, a mark he would easily have had if not for the injury. Bennett Moehring (class of 2018) is No. 1 with 222 points.

The Midshipmen (4-7) also have a chance to salvage their season with a win against their archrivals. Fortunately, one of their leaders will be right there with them.

“Getting out there and seeing the stadium filled,” Nichols reflected, “looking into teammates’ eyes and them looking into yours and knowing that you have confidence and trust in each other to go out there and perform and compete for what we represent, it’s a great feeling.”

Navy high jinks

Now this is how you trash talk.

Three Navy flight crews flew up to West Point on Monday and dropped leaflets and ping-pong balls on Army’s campus. The prank even included an official news release that said, “Army cadets could be seen breaking ranks and running for cover.” Printed on the leaflets were “Beat Army” and “Fly Navy.”

After the mission, crews proceeded “south to the better service Academy along the Severn River after completing Operation Black Knight Falling.”

This & that

Army is 5-6, but won’t be going to a bowl game, either. One of the Black Knights’ victories was against Villanova, an FCS team, so they’re not going to have enough wins against FBS teams.

The next four Army-Navy games will be held outside of Philadelphia, the longest stretch since the city became the regular host in 1932. Next year, it’ll be in Foxborough, Mass., followed by Landover, Md. (2024), Baltimore (2025), and East Rutherford, N.J. (2026). Philadelphia will again host in 2027.

Navy is favored by 1.5 points, with the over/under a ridiculously low 32.5. Professional handicapper Brad Powers points out that the under has hit in 16 consecutive games in this series, but the total has never been this low. Weather is not expected to be a factor on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if the expansion of college football’s playoffs means that Army-Navy is no longer the only FBS game played on the second Saturday in December.

This is the 123rd overall meeting and the 90th in Philadelphia. Navy leads the series, 62-53-7 overall, 45-40-4 in Philly. Navy is 11-2 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Navy won two games this year without completing a pass. The Midshipmen are 8-1 in Ken Niumatalolo’s 15 years when they don’t complete a pass.

Going to the game? Gates open at 11 a.m. The “March-On” tradition — when students of each school head into the stadium, parade on the field, and eventually take their seats — begins at 12:15 p.m. Kickoff is 3:10 p.m.

And finally

Army senior cocaptain Connor Bishop couldn’t wait to come home again. An offensive lineman, Bishop grew up in Bucks County and was a star at Archbishop Wood.

“I’m excited to visit a Wawa,” he said. “I haven’t been to a Wawa in a while.”

Sigh. Youth.