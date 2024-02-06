National Signing Day: Meet the players expected to sign with Philly-area college football teams

More than a month after the NCAA’s early-signing period, Philadelphia-based college football programs have another chance to fill their rosters for the 2024 season.

Temple, Villanova, and Penn will officially welcome hard commits on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The three teams had varying expectations in 2023, but each fell short of their ultimate goals.

Temple enters 2024 looking to finally take a step forward after three consecutive 3-9 seasons, two under head coach Stan Drayton. Penn had a losing record against Ivy League opponents, and Villanova fell in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Here is a look at which players will be joining Philly-area schools on National Signing Day:

Temple

Chris Dietrich, quarterback, Pope John XXIII (N.J.)

Temple lost two quarterbacks during the offseason. Star signal-caller E.J. Warner transferred to Rice on Dec. 20, and Quincy Patterson graduated. Dietrich, who decommitted from Temple in November but recommitted in January, likely won’t see immediate playing time but could have the opportunity to work his way up the depth chart over time.

Dietrich also held offers from Monmouth and Bucknell. He had interest from five other FBS programs, but Temple was the only school to extend an offer.

Transfers Evan Simon and Clifton McDowell likely will compete for the starting job while Dietrich serves as a long-term project, similar to how the Owls viewed Warner entering the 2022 season behind Patterson and D’Wan Mathis.

As a senior, Dietrich threw for 1,605 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Russell Sykes, defensive line, Rolesville (N.C.)

Temple’s defensive line has been a revolving door for most of the last two seasons. Starters Allen Haye and Demerick Morris missed significant time in 2023 but are expected back in 2024. Davion Hood, Lancine Turay, and Zymir Cobbs entered the transfer portal, so Sykes could be in the mix from the jump despite Conlan Greene, Tra Thomas, and Tyrese Whitaker also returning.

The 6-foot-4 lineman recorded three sacks and 63 total tackles (28 solo) during his senior season at Rolesville High School. His only FBS offer came from the Owls. He also held FCS offers from Hampton and Bryant and multiple Division II offers.

Tyreé Alualu, linebacker, North Allegheny (Pa.)

Temple will not be returning most of its top linebackers, including NFL draft hopefuls Jordan Magee and Layton Jordan and graduate Jacob Hollins. Enter Alualu, the son of Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, who could have a path to early playing time.

Alualu was a two-way player at North Allegheny. He recorded 793 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 49 tackles and six tackles for loss on defense. The 5-11 linebacker comes to North Philadelphia strictly as a linebacker.

Villanova

Dylan Mills, quarterback, San Clemente (Calif.)

Quarterback Connor Watkins is returning for a final year of eligibility after a 20 touchdown, 10 interception season in 2023. Backup returners include junior Jack Ryder and sophomores Robert Russo and Tanner Maddocks.

Mills turned down offers from FBS programs Western Kentucky and Appalachian State and likely will battle for the backup job.

At San Clemente High School, Mills threw for 1,391 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his lone season as starter.

Brandon Binkowski, wide receiver, Battlefield (Va.)

Three of the Wildcats’ top four pass-catchers will not return in 2024 — Jaylan Sanchez is the only returner who totaled more than 150 receiving yards. Binkowski could contend for playing time right away, but the team still has nine wideouts coming back.

Binkowski, mostly used as a deep threat, caught 44 passes for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year. He held offers from multiple FBS programs, including Navy, Army, Air Force, and Western Michigan.

Penn

Aiden Bergin, linebacker, Detroit County Day (Mich.)

Bergin held multiple FCS offers, including from Dartmouth, Bucknell, Columbia, Princeton, and Fordham. He was briefly recruited by Northwestern but was not extended an offer. He could work his way into the rotation this season with five of Penn’s 15 linebackers from last year graduating.

Bergin played middle and outside linebacker at Detroit County Day High School in Beverly Hills, Mich., and found success in coverage and as a run stopper.

Ty Cortes, safety, Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)

Seven members of the Quakers’ secondary last season were seniors. Like at linebacker, the defensive backs could see a major reshuffle in 2024.

Cortes held offers from multiple FBS programs, including Utah State, Army, and Air Force. The San Diego native spent most of his time at strong safety, but he floated around the secondary and racked up 34 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. He also saw time at wide receiver.

Griffin Rosenbloom, wide receiver, Carlsbad (Calif.)

The Quakers are returning five of their top six pass catchers from last season, and the wide receiver room is already 10 deep, so immediate action for Rosenbloom seems unlikely.

The 6-5 wideout excels as a deep threat, averaging 19 yards per reception during his senior year at Carlsbad High School in California. He totaled 32 receptions, 607 yards, and six touchdowns.

Rosenbloom held FBS offers from UNLV and Navy and other FCS offers from Dartmouth and Columbia before committing to Penn in September.