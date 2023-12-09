South Dakota State rallies past Villanova in FCS quarterfinals

The task was herculean. No. 8 Villanova faced No. 1 South Dakota State, the reigning champs, winners of 26 consecutive games, the top defense in FCS, and a top-five offense, on the Jackrabbits’ home turf. The Jackrabbits had steamrolled teams all season, including Mercer by 41 in the previous round of the FCS playoffs.

Villanova was up for it all game. Then, in the span of four plays in the fourth quarter, it unraveled.

First, down eight, the Wildcats were held to a field goal after an eight-minute drive. The Jackrabbits’ first play on offense went for a 9-yard gain, but their second, a 66-yard rushing touchdown, was South Dakota State’s first big play all game. When Villanova got the ball back, quarterback Connor Watkins was immediately picked off, the Wildcats’ first turnover of the game.

Villanova needed near perfection to upset the Jackrabbits. It played well, but a few mistakes proved too much to overcome in a 23-12 loss in the FCS quarterfinals. The Wildcats’ season ends at 10-3.

“It’s one of those things with sports in general: At some point, it ends,” Watkins said. “I’m proud as hell of every single one of those guys.”

Brookings blues

In the first half, it was Villanova that looked like the top seed. The Wildcats held South Dakota State (13-0) to 64 total yards, allowing the Jackrabbits’ fifth-ranked rushing offense a mere 2.7 yards per carry.

However, three mistakes allowed the Jackrabbits to lead, 10-9, at halftime. First, punting into 35 mph winds, punter Nathan Fondacaro’s first punt hit his own blocker and went for minus-4 yards. The defense held South Dakota State to field goal. Second, when running back Jalen Jackson scored on a 25 yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, Villanova kicker Matthew Mercurio’s point after went wide left. Finally, again on a punt, Villanova failed to slow Matthew Durance, who blocked Fondacaro’s punt, picked it up, and ran 45 yards for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left in the half.

The Jackrabbits (13-0) seemed to figure out Villanova’s defense in the second half, finally reeling off several big plays to clinch the victory. South Dakota State star running back Isaiah Davis had 27 carries for 192 yards, including the 66-yard dagger. 170 of Davis’ yards came in the second half.

The Wildcats held Payton Award finalist Mark Gronowski to 101 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-19 passing, but it wasn’t enough. The Wildcats needed a few mistakes from the Jackrabbits, but apart from a fumble early in the second half, South Dakota State refused to beat itself.

Head coach Mark Ferrante admitted he wanted a few plays back.

“For someone to have a chance to beat these guys, you maybe have to have the ball bounce your way a few times,” he said.

Windy day on the plains

Beyond special teams, the winds were a huge factor. Both teams found it difficult to throw the ball, choosing instead to hand off to their running backs.

Villanova’s Connor Watkins finished 6 of 18 for 74 yards and the interception. He also had 13 rushes for 50 yards. Jackson was the leader on the ground, with nine carries for 67 yards. Graduate back DeeWil Barlee had 11 carries for 22 yards.

“Both teams had to play in the same conditions,” Watkins said. “It’s not an excuse at all, but it definitely does make it tougher to throw the ball.”

» READ MORE: Former Villanova and Eagles star Brian Westbrook inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Looking ahead

Ferrante and his players were emotional at the press conference because it’s the end of the season and because it was the final game for a large portion of Villanova’s team. There are 19 graduate students on Villanova’s roster, most playing in key roles.

Watkins could return, but most of Villanova’s core, together since 2019, will not be able to.

The loss in the quarterfinals is a bitter end to a successful season. The Wildcats were picked to finish seventh in the Coastal Athletic Association, yet earned a conference championship and a 10-win season before pushing the best team in the FCS.

“They definitely set the tone and set the standard for things moving forward,” Ferrante said of the team’s leaders. “… [I’m] just really honored, privileged, and humbled to have the opportunity to coach these guys, but [it’s] a little bit of a sad day as well.”