“Look at Duke. They’re so good every year, but they don’t go to the championship every year, because it’s so hard,” Kosmalski says. “You run into a hot opponent or you have an injury, there’s just so many things that have to go your way. So we don’t think, ‘It’s championship or bust this year.’ It’s a goal. It’s always a goal. But at the same time, we just want to keep getting better and see where it takes us, and we do a pretty good job of staying focused on that.”