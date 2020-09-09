You could weight it. Give seeded teams a double bye. Give conference champions a bye. That’s how it sort of works in soccer. The FA Cup in England, imported to other countries including this one, is a beautiful thing. Any local amateur side can start up the ladder and if they keep winning, they’d end up playing some Premier League power at Wembley Stadium. Doesn’t usually happen that way, but there are cool upsets. This has been going since 1871.