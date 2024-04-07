Dawn Staley and Kamilla Cardoso lead South Carolina to the title in a historic unbeaten season

CLEVELAND — Dawn Staley has put her name in the basketball history books once again, and this time it’s one of her all-time achievements.

A year after her South Carolina program saw five players go to the WNBA draft, the Gamecocks won their third national championship and capped off the 10th unbeaten season in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history.

Led by star center Kamilla Cardoso’s 15 points and 17 rebounds, South Carolina (38-0) pulled away from Caitlin Clark’s Iowa, 87-75, in one of the great title games the sport has seen.

Clark led all scorers with 30 points, and Kate Martin had 16 in what was also her last game for Iowa (34-5). Tessa Johnson led South Carolina with 19, and Te-hina Paopao had 14.

The Hawkeyes scored the game’s first 10 points, leading the overwhelmingly black-and-gold crowd to shake the rafters — especially when Clark capped the run with a trademark three-pointer.

It was 27-20 Iowa after the first quarter, with Clark scoring 18 points. Eleven of them came in one span of 67 seconds, and the last three came on a shot over South Carolina’s 6-foot-7 frontcourt dominator Cardoso.

But the Gamecocks are built to survive an early onslaught, then wear you down on their way back. So it surprised no one when they scored the second quarter’s first seven points, tying the score with a Cardoso and-one. Cardoso gave her team its first lead, 36-34, midway through the quarter with another perfectly-positioned layup.

It was a breathless first half: lots of scoring, plenty of defense along the way, and a relentless pace. Each team had 39 possessions at intermission, meaning there were just short of four per minute combined. South Carolina led by 49-46 at halftime, holding Iowa without a shot in the final seconds.

If you were among the 7.1 million people who watched South Carolina’s semifinal victory over North Carolina State, not just the 14.2 million who watched Iowa beat UConn, you knew what the Gamecocks can do in a third quarter. When they scored the period’s first six points, it looked like they were revving up for another rout.

There was no landslide run this time, but there was certainly one-way traffic. South Carolina led by 68-59 after the frame, holding Iowa to 5-of-17 shooting — 1-of-9 from three-point range — while shooting 8-of-13 and 3-of-5.

Now the noise came from the sections of Gamecocks fans behind their bench, all clad in maroon and black with white rally towels.

Deliberately, if not slowly, the favorite imposed its will. Iowa knew coming in that it would struggle to contain South Carolina’s depth of talent in the post, and so it proved. Cardoso, Chloe Kitts, and even 6-foot freshman guard Johnson found their way inside and scored.

Iowa refused to go away, hitting back-to-back threes to bring their fans back to deafening range. There was a sense, though, that South Carolina was playing at a higher level that the Hawkeyes would have to reach, and they did not do it. Clark and Cardoso were subbed out at the same time, with the WNBA awaiting both, and the sellout crowd of 18,300 fans knew it had witnessed history.

