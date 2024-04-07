Jalen Hurts shouts out Dawn Staley during national championship game: ‘She’s just special’

Jalen Hurts’ Alabama squad may have been knocked out of the men’s Final Four on Saturday night, but another team he pulls for was playing for a championship.

Hurts was in Cleveland supporting Dawn Staley’s South Carolina squad as it battled Iowa in the women’s national title game. He stopped by the set of WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi’s alternate broadcast and discussed his bond with the Gamecocks’ two-time national champion head coach, a North Philly native who also once coached at Temple.

Hurts and Staley’s relationship goes back to the quarterback’s early days in Philly, when Duce Staley was on the Eagles’ staff. Hurts also mentioned his community work at the Hank Gathers Recreation Center.

“There are definitely deep ties there, but I love great coaching,” he said. “I love and respect how she goes about it, the leader she is, the competitor she is, how she’s able to relate. She’s just special.”

Hurts was spotted during the game sitting with Duce Staley, whom he said is Dawn’s cousin.

He also offered a shout-out to the Norristown-raised Geno Auriemma, the longtime UConn coach who coached Taurasi and Bird and has won 11 national championships and added that the level of attention around women’s basketball is “amazing.” The national semifinals set TV viewership records, with the Iowa-UConn showdown drawing 14.2 million viewers on ESPN.

“That’s kind of what the focal point needs to be with everything,” he said, “when you see amazing talent that’s all getting recognized, and they’re putting on a show, too.”

Hurts appeared on the broadcast at halftime as South Carolina led, 49-46 after Iowa opened the game on a 10-0 run. He admitted that he thinks a championship is a key to attaining G.O.A.T. status and shared how the loss in Super Bowl LVII galvanized him.

“I think it’s changed my perspective on a lot of things because I don’t think a lot of people realize how much of a fire that lights in you,” he said. “That’s the standard. The standard. You never want to compromise the standard in anything that you’re doing, and so once you get the taste of it, it’s like, ‘Man, that’s what I want, and I’ve got to do everything I’ve got to do to get it.’”

As the second half began, Hurts complimented the play of younger Gamecocks like freshman star MiLaysia Fulwiley, “she’s got game,” he said. And, as South Carolina began to pull away with a 15-2 run that extended into the second half, Hurts offered advice for blocking out external noise.

“I just think it’s important to keep the main thing, the main thing,” Hurts said in a response to a question from Bird. “Everybody’s going to have an opinion … but just do you.”

And as Staley won her third national title, she got some social media love from another North Philly basketball star, Kahleah Copper.