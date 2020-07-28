The New Jersey Athletic Conference became the latest local college league to postpone all fall sports because of the pandemic. The NCAA Division III league that includes Rowan, Rutgers-Camden, Stockton, and the College of New Jersey said it will “explore every avenue within the NCAA goverance structure” to have fall sports teams compete in the spring.
The NJAC also will look at the possibility for “practice and training opportunities” this fall.
While confirming it will not compete in the fall in cross-country, football, field hockey, football, soccer, and volleyball, Rowan said in a statement the school is “ committed to providing a safe and healthy environment to enable the Profs’ student-athletes to participate in skills training and strength and conditioning sessions during the semester.”
The statement noted that “a determination will be made at a later date” regarding the status of Rowan’s winter sports.
“This is obviously a COVID-19 driven decision that matches the decisions made by many conferences throughout the NCAA out of concern for student-athletes, their coaches and the potential of spreading COVID-19 to at risk family and friends. Any time a decision affects student-athletes and coaches, it is extremely difficult, but there is nothing more important than their well-being,” Rowan athletic director John Giannini said in the statement.
“We will provide the best possible support for our student-athletes in academics and mental health, while giving them the opportunity to train and practice safely to make sure they continue to progress as students and as competitors. Our priorities remain to see them stay healthy, to graduate, succeed in life and achieve their athletic goals.”
Giannini also said, “With the assistance of the conference, we will also continue to monitor health developments and NCAA legislation to maximize opportunities for our student-athletes without costing their eligibility for future seasons. If possible, we will try to turn the disappointment from the fall into an opportunity for future growth and competition, perhaps as soon as this spring.”